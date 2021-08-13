-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman holes 11-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under with Alex Smalley and Russell Henley; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Streelman's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
Streelman hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Streelman at 4 under for the round.
-
-