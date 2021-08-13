Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Na had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Na's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Na's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Na got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Na to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Na's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Na had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Na's 183 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 6 under for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.