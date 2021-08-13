-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kevin Kisner's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 183 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kisner hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kisner's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
