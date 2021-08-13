-
Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a 356 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
Mitchell missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Mitchell hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
