-
-
K.J. Choi shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
K.J. Choi hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
Choi got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Choi got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Choi chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Choi's tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-