K.H. Lee shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
K.H. Lee hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 under for the round.
