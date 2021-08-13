-
-
Justin Rose putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Justin Rose hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round in 4th at 9 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Justin Rose had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Rose hit his 218 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rose's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Rose had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
-
-