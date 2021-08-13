-
Josh Teater shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Josh Teater's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Josh Teater hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 145th at 5 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 5 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 6 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Teater hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 5 over for the round.
