-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Bramlett's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Bramlett hit his 156 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bramlett's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
-
-