Jonas Blixt shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round in 155th at 8 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Blixt had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Blixt's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 44 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Blixt hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
