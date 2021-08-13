In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Johnson Wagner hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wagner finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Johnson Wagner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson Wagner at 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wagner's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Wagner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Wagner had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Wagner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Wagner at 1 under for the round.