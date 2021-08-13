In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, John Senden hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Senden finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.

John Senden got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving John Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Senden chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Senden chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Senden to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Senden had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Senden's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.

Senden tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Senden to 1 over for the round.

Senden hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Senden to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Senden had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.