John Huh shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Huh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Huh had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Huh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even for the round.
