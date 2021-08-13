-
-
John Augenstein putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
John Augenstein hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Augenstein finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, John Augenstein had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Augenstein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Augenstein hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Augenstein's 216 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 5 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 6 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 5 under for the round.
-
-