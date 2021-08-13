-
-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.
-
-