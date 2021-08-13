-
Jim Herman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman's wedge to 3 feet and birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman's 137-yard edge to 3 feet sets up a birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Rory Sabbatini and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Herman hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Herman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
