Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas cards birdie at No. 15 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 13th, Vegas's 103 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Vegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.
