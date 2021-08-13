-
Jason Kokrak shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak drains 15-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 140th at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 4 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 over for the round.
