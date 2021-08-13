Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

Dufner hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Dufner hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 6 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Dufner hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 7 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.