James Hahn rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn's solid approach and birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, James Hahn's 164-yard iron to 13 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, James Hahn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hahn finished his round tied for 14th at 5 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, James Hahn's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hahn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hahn's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
Hahn missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
