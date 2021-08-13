Jacob Bergeron hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bergeron finished his day tied for 153rd at 8 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Bergeron got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bergeron to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Bergeron chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bergeron to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Bergeron had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bergeron to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Bergeron had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bergeron to 2 over for the round.

Bergeron got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bergeron to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Bergeron's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bergeron reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bergeron to 5 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Bergeron had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bergeron to 7 over for the round.