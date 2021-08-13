J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Rory Sabbatini and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, J.T. Poston had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Poston's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Poston's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 1 under for the round.