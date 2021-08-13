  • J.T. Poston putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston hits his 187-yard iron to 10 feet, setting up his third-straight birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston dials in iron for third-straight birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston hits his 187-yard iron to 10 feet, setting up his third-straight birdie on the par-4 6th hole.