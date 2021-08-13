-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spaun had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
Spaun got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
