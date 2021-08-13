-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Swafford got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Swafford's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
