Hideki Matsuyama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama drains a 21-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 68th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Hideki Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hideki Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
