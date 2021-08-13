  • Hideki Matsuyama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama drains a 21-footer for birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.