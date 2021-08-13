  • Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, defending champion Jim Herman and Harry Higgs share some laughs and talk about their friendship that started back in 2009, when Herman started out on the Korn Ferry Tour and Higgs’ family hosted him during an event.
    Features

    Jim Herman and Harry Higgs catch up at Wyndham

    Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, defending champion Jim Herman and Harry Higgs share some laughs and talk about their friendship that started back in 2009, when Herman started out on the Korn Ferry Tour and Higgs’ family hosted him during an event.