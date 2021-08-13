-
-
Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
Features
Jim Herman and Harry Higgs catch up at Wyndham
Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, defending champion Jim Herman and Harry Higgs share some laughs and talk about their friendship that started back in 2009, when Herman started out on the Korn Ferry Tour and Higgs’ family hosted him during an event.
Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Higgs finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Harry Higgs had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at even for the round.
Higgs had a 365-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Higgs's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
-
-