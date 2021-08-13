Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Higgs finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Harry Higgs had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at even for the round.

Higgs had a 365-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Higgs's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.