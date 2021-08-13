-
Harold Varner III putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III rolls in 20-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Harold Varner III got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 177 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Varner III hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
