Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lebioda's 81 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
