-
-
Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 71st at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Gary Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Woodland chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Woodland sank his approach from 136 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
-
-