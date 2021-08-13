-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Francesco Molinari hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Molinari had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
Molinari tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 2 over for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.
-
-