Fabián Gómez shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 103rd at even par; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gómez's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 3 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gómez's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even for the round.
