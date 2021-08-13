In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Erik van Rooyen hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, van Rooyen's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen his second shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, van Rooyen had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, van Rooyen's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.