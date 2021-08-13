-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 71st at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
