In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 75th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ghim's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ghim had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.