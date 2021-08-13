-
Doc Redman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 75th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Redman got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Redman's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Redman's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Redman to 1 over for the round.
