Denny McCarthy rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy's nice second yields eagle at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy lands his 233-yard approach 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McCarthy finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Denny McCarthy tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
