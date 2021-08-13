In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 124th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 191 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Thompson's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.