In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 13th at 5 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lingmerth at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lingmerth's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lingmerth at 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lingmerth had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.