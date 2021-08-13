-
D.J. Trahan shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Trahan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trahan had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
