Connor Arendell comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Connor Arendell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Arendell finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Connor Arendell had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Connor Arendell to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Arendell hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Arendell to even for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Arendell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Arendell's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arendell to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Arendell missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Arendell to even for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Arendell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Arendell to 1 under for the round.
