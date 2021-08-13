-
Chris Kirk shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round in 6th at 7 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at even for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kirk hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
