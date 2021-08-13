-
Chris Baker shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.
Baker missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Baker had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Baker's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
