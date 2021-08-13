-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
