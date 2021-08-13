-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
