-
-
Chase Seiffert shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
Seiffert got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Seiffert had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
-
-