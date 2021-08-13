-
-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round in 154th at 7 over; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 180 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwartzel had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
-
-