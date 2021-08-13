-
Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Villegas's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
After a 159 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Villegas chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Villegas had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
