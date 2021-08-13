-
-
Cameron Percy putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 23rd at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cameron Percy hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Percy's 189 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Percy hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Percy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
-
-