C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan dials in approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Pan's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
Pan hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Pan to even for the round.
Pan hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
