  • Byeong Hun An shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An holes 25-footer for eagle at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.