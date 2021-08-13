-
Byeong Hun An shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Byeong Hun An holes 25-footer for eagle at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, An had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
An hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, An's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, An's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.
